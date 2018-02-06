Boeing Firms Up 737 MAX 10 Configuration

February 6, 2018

Boeing announced that it has completed the firm configuration for the 737 MAX 10, the largest member of the MAX family.

The 230-seat stretch of the 737 MAX 9 will be 66 inches (1.67 metres) longer than its smaller sister and have a range of 3,215 nautical miles.

The aircraft now moves into the detailed design phase prior to the start of production.

“The steps we've taken to reach this point ensure the MAX 10 will be the most efficient and profitable single-aisle airplane the market has ever seen,” Boeing VP Randy Tinseth said.

The MAX 10 has over 416 orders and commitments from 18 customers.

Boeing made the announcement at the Singapore Airshow the day after it debuted the 737 MAX 7 at its Renton plant in Washington state. The MAX 7 is the smallest in the family, designed to carry up to 172 passengers over a maximum range of 3,850 nautical miles.