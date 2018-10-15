Boeing Delivers First MAX Business Jet

October 15, 2018

Boeing Business Jets (BBJ) has delivered the first BBJ MAX to a customer.

The announcement was made at the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Conference and Exhibition currently on in Orlando.

“We are excited to begin delivering a longer-range and more capable version of the world's most popular business jetliner,” BBJ head Greg Laxton said.

“There has been great market interest and anticipation for the BBJ MAX and our valued customers will soon be able to see the new standard in business travel.”

Boeing has taken orders for 20 BBJ MAXs. The first delivery - a MAX 8 for an unnamed customer - will now fly to a finishing centre for interior fit out.

The BBJ MAX family is based on Boeing's 737 MAX line of commercial aircraft.