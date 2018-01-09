Boeing Delivered Record 763 Aircraft In 2017

January 9, 2018

Boeing delivered 763 commercial aircraft in 2017, a record for the industry-leading US group.

The Chicago-based company said 2017’s delivery total was driven by high output of its 737 single-aisle and 787 twin-aisle jets.

Boeing also took 1,053 gross orders during the year, 912 net of cancellations and conversions. The new orders are worth USD$134.8 billion at 2017 list prices.

During the year, Boeing raised 737 production to 47 planes per month, as it continued the switch to the new 737 MAX series. It delivered a total of 529 737s, including 74 MAX aircraft, and took 745 net orders in 2017.

“The strong sales activity reflects continuing strong demand for the 737 MAX family.” Boeing’s commercial aircraft CEO Kevin McAllister said. “Our planned production increases over the coming years are designed to satisfy this robust demand.”

The airframer’s other high selling model, the 787 Dreamliner, saw deliveries of 136 for the year and net orders of 94.

Production of the 777 long-haul workhorse is winding down as Boeing prepares to transition to the 777X update. 74 777s were delivered last year, with 60 net orders taken.

The slow selling 747-8 ended the year on -2 net orders as airlines continued their preference for twin-engine aircraft that are generally cheaper to operate than the iconic jumbo jet. Boeing delivered just over one 747 a month, 14 in total for the year.