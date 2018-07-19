Boeing Does Almost $100bn Business At Farnborough

July 19, 2018

Boeing said it took orders and commitments for 673 aircraft with a total list price of USD$98.4 billion during the Farnborough Airshow, and announced another bumper commitment for its 737 MAX aircraft range.

“Boeing led the way at Farnborough, demonstrating value for our customers, capturing important new business in products and services, and announcing the unique strength of our strategic partnership with Embraer,” chief executive Dennis Muilenburg said.

“We will continue to win in the marketplace thanks to our talented team, who innovate across our enterprise with One Boeing collaboration and deliver on our proven portfolio with relentless customer focus.”

The 737 MAX commitment, from an unidentified customer, was for 100 aircraft worth USD$11.7 billion at Boeing’s list prices.

Boeing SVP commercial sales and marketing Ihssane Mounir said “so many customers continue to see the unmatched value of the 737 MAX… This is a significant commitment that reflects the strong demand for the MAX and the health of the single-aisle market.”

Boeing on Thursday also firmed up a previous commitment from Hawaiian Airlines for 10 787-9s. The deal, which is valued at USD$2.82 billion at list prices, includes purchase rights for an additional 10 787s.

Hawaiian went for the Dreamliner earlier this year after cancelling an Airbus order for A330-800s after the European planemaker showed a reluctance to proceed with the smaller A330neo. Boeing was reported to have come in with a very low offer for 787s to attract the order away from Airbus.

In other 787 news, two undisclosed airlines made commitments to buy a total of 15 787-9s. The combined total of the deals would be worth USD$4.2 billion at list prices. Boeing said one of the orders was a repeat order from an existing 787 operator, the other was from a new Dreamliner customer.

Boeing also added orders for the 777, with Dubai-based aircraft lessor Novus Aviation Capital committing for up to four 777-300ERs, in a deal worth USD$1.44 billion at list prices.

Repeat customer British Airways also committed to add three more 777-300ERs, worth USD$1.08 billion at list prices. BA is one of the biggest 777 operators with a current fleet of 58 777-200ER and 777-300ER aircraft.