Boeing Adds Commitments For Almost 200 737s

July 18, 2018

As the initial Farnborough Airshow announcement rush eased, Boeing came in on Wednesday with more bumper deals for its 737 MAX family of aircraft.

Vietnamese airline VietJet added to a previous order with a Memorandum of Understanding for an additional 100 737 MAX aircraft - 80 MAX 10s and 20 MAX 8s. The order, if confirmed, would be worth USD$12.73 billion at current list prices.

A confirmed order would push VietJet to the top spot as Asia’s biggest operator of the MAX 10, the largest in the 737 MAX family.

VietJet’s chief executive Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo said the new planes “will fit perfectly into our growth strategy, providing the efficiency and range for VietJet to expand its route network and offer more international destinations for our customers and expand alliances across Asia Pacific, the fastest growing aviation market in the world.”

As part of the agreement, Boeing will partner VietJet to enhance technical and engineering expertise, and pilot and technician training in Vietnam.

Boeing chief executive Kevin McAllister said the agreement “grows Boeing's presence and partnerships across Asia Pacific, developing win-win partnerships in a region with tremendous development potential.”

The commitment was VietJet’s second order for the 737 MAX, after a 100-plane order for high-capacity 737 MAX 8s in 2016.

The second 737 order announcement on Wednesday was actually for commitments from four unidentified customers. The commitments were for 93 aircraft in total, worth almost USD$11 billion at list prices.

Boeing said the commitments were from airlines and lessors, including one from a carrier for 40 high-capacity MAX 8s.