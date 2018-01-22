Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner Cleared For Service

Boeing has received amended type certification from the US Federal Aviation Administration for the 787-10 Dreamliner, clearing the aircraft for commercial service.

The 787-10 is a stretched version of the 290-seat 787-9. It is just over five metres (18 feet) longer than its smaller sister and can seat 330 in a two class layout.

Launch customer Singapore Airlines will receive the first of its 49 787-10 orders in the first half of 2018.

Boeing has taken 171 orders for the 787-10, including 30 from Etihad, 25 from Air Lease Corporation and 18 from EVA Air.