Boeing 737 MAX 9 Cleared For Commercial Service

February 16, 2018

Boeing has received an amended type certificate from the US FAA for the 737 MAX 9, certifying the aircraft for commercial service.

The Federal Aviation Administration certificate comes after 11 months of flight testing and affirms that the aircraft’s handling, systems and overall performance comply with aviation regulations.

The type approval clears the way for Boeing to deliver the first MAX 9 to launch customer Lion Air.

The MAX 9 is 2.6 metres (8.6 feet) longer than its smaller sister the MAX 8, and has a design capacity of up to 220 passengers in a single class layout and 178 in a two class configuration. It has a maximum range of 3,550 nautical miles, the same as the MAX 8.

Boeing has taken just over 4,300 orders for the 737 MAX series, with 80 delivered by the end of January.