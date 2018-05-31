BOC Aviation Orders Three Boeing 787-9s

May 31, 2018

Aircraft leasing company BOC Aviation has placed an order for three 787-9 Dreamliners with Boeing.

The order, worth USD$845 million at list prices, will be delivered in 2020. The additional 787-9s will take the number in BOC’s fleet to 14.

The Dreamliners will be leased to Spanish airline Air Europa who already have two of the type in service in addition to eight 787-8s.

“We are delighted to further our partnership with Air Europa, as it builds its longer haul capabilities,” BOC Aviation’s chief executive Robert Martin said of the deal.