BOC Aviation Orders Three Boeing 777-300ERs

December 11, 2018

Aircraft lessor BOC Aviation has ordered three Boeing 777-300ERs in a deal worth USD$1.08 billion at list prices.

The order hasn’t been attributed to the lessor, but BOC Aviation revealed the deal in a Hong Kong Stock Exchange submission.

The three aircraft, which will be some of the last of the current 777 model to be produced before Boeing switches completely to 777X production, are due for delivery in 2020.

BOC Aviation is headquartered in Singapore and owns, manages or has on order a fleet of just under 500 aircraft.