BOC Aviation Orders More Boeing 737 MAX

December 27, 2018

Singapore-based lessor BOC Aviation has agreed to buy 11 737 MAX aircraft from Boeing.

The Bank of China unit announced the deal on Thursday in a stock exchange statement. The 737s will be delivered in 2019 and 2020.

BOC Aviation has already arranged leases for two of the aircraft with an unnamed airline. The airline has also taken options on the remaining nine from the order, either on long term lease or as outright purchases from the lessor when the planes are delivered.

BOC had previously ordered 84 Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft, with two already delivered and in service. It also has 100 of the previous model 737 Next Generation aircraft leased out and manages a further eight for customers. It has two 737 NGs yet to be delivered.