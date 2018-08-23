BOC Aviation Orders Eight A330neos

August 23, 2018

Aircraft lessor BOC Aviation has ordered eight A330neos from Airbus in a deal worth USD$2.37 billion at list prices.

The aircraft will be delivered in 2019 and 2020 to Indonesian low cost airline Lion Air. The airline has the option to acquire four of the aircraft at delivery time.

Lion Air Group chief executive Edward Sirait said “We are excited to include the Airbus A330neo into our fleet as it promises to be more fuel efficient and with its longer range, to expand our group’s fleet network.”

Lion Air Group airlines operates a fleet of over 300 aircraft on domestic and international routes.

BOC Aviation has a portfolio of 487 aircraft owned, managed or on order. The A330neo purchase brings its total orders for the type to ten.