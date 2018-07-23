BOC Aviation Orders 17 Airbus Aircraft Worth $2.2bn

BOC Aviation has placed an order with Airbus for 17 A320neo-family aircraft, in a deal worth USD$2.2 billion at list prices.

Deliveries of the mixed order of A320neos and A321neos is expected in 2020 and 2021, BOC Aviation said.

The new order adds to a purchase agreement BOC made with Airbus in June for five A320neos, scheduled for delivery in 2018/19.

BOC Aviation has 504 aircraft, owned, managed or on order, 257 of them Airbuses including 144 A320ceos and 87 A320neos. BOC also owns, manages or has on order 241 Boeing aircraft in its portfolio.