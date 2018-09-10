Biman Bangladesh Adds More Q400s

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has ordered three Bombardier Q400 turboprops in a deal worth USD$106 million at list prices.

The airline signed a purchase agreement with the Canadian Commercial Corporation for the firm orders.

“We currently operate two Q400s and without hesitation, we can say that these aircraft are ideal for our domestic and regional operations,” Biman’s chief executive A M Mosaddique Ahmed said.

Biman is Bangladesh’s national airline, flying 15 international and seven domestic routes from its main hub in Dhaka and secondary hubs in Chittagong and Sylhet. It operates a fleet of mainly Boeing aircraft including 737s and 777s.