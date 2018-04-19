Berlin Tegel Flights To Operate Despite WW2 Bomb Defusal

April 19, 2018

Friday’s flights at Berlin’s Tegel Airport will operate as scheduled despite the planned defusing of a World War 2 bomb in the city.

The bomb, dropped by the UK’s Royal Air Force during the war, was discovered near the capital’s main train station during construction work. Buildings surrounding the site will be evacuated while the bomb is defused, causing major traffic disruption.

The airport initially advised that due to the defusing, Friday’s air traffic would be severely restricted before and during the operation, but said later on Twitter that flights would operate as normal.

“Good news: The originally coordinated #Tegel flight plan for tomorrow can take place as planned. German Air Traffic Control (Deutsche Flugsicherung) and Berlin Airports have coordinated procedures that make this possible,” Berlin Airports said.

There may be some delays during the day as flights may have slightly altered approaches or more separation while the bomb is defused.