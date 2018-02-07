Bangkok Air Orders More ATR 72-600s

February 7, 2018

Bangkok Airways ordered four additional ATR 72-600s at the Singapore Airshow, in a deal valued at over USD$100 million.

The Thai airline currently operates a fleet of six ATR 72-500s and nine ATR 72-600s. The new order will be used to replace the -500s, the airline said.

Bangkok Air’s SVP Christophe Clarenc said “The ATRs have proven, for years, to be the right aircraft to create new routes and efficiently expanding regional networks.”

Deliveries of the 70-seat aircraft will start in October 2018.