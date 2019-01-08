Bamboo Airways To Launch After Receiving AOC

January 8, 2019

Vietnamese startup airline Bamboo Airways has received its Air Operator Certificate, paving the way for a first commercial flight this month.

Bamboo, owned by local construction and travel company FLC Group, hoped to launch flights last year, but delays in the certification process continually pushed that back. Domestic flights are expected to start over the next few weeks.

“AOC certification is the result of four years of efforts of all Bamboo Airways employees,” the airline’s Director General Dang Tat Thang said. “This is a certificate of belief, will and consensus of all parties.”

Conceived as a ‘hybrid’ airline, combining traditional and low cost models, the airline said it will offer five-star service on all flights.

FLC Group and Bamboo Airways signed a purchase agreement for 24 Airbus A321neos in March 2018 for its domestic and regional routes, and 20 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners in June for medium- and long-haul services.

FLC chairman Trinh Van Quyet said the group’s long-term vision is to connect Vietnam to key markets in Asia, Europe and North America.