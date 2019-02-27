Bamboo Air Orders 10 787s In $3Bn Deal

February 27, 2019

Vietnamese travel group FLC has confirmed an order for 10 Boeing 787-9s for its Bamboo Airways unit, in a USD$3 billion list price deal.

The order was unveiled during a signing ceremony in Hanoi, witnessed by US President Donald Trump and Vietnam's President Nguyen Phu Trong.

“Our long-term vision is to connect Vietnam with key markets in Asia, Europe and North America, and the Dreamliner will enable us to launch these long-haul operations,” FLC Group chairman Trinh Van Quyet said. “The Dreamliner, will allow us to successfully grow our business while enabling us to better serve our customers.”

Bamboo Airways launched commercial service in January with domestic flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to cities in Vietnam. Its aim is to expand to up to 40 domestic routes this year.

The Hanoi-based airline is planning to launch international flights to regional destinations, before adding European and North American destinations to its route network.

Bamboo has ordered 24 Airbus A321neo for its domestic and regional routes, with the 787s destined for longer and thicker routes.

The Dreamliner order was previously listed for an unidentified customer on Boeing's order website.