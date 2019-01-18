BALPA Pilot Union Accuses Ryanair Of Bullying Staff

January 18, 2019

The BALPA union representing Ryanair’s UK-based pilots says the airline is threatening base closures to bully staff, and unions will not negotiate under threat.

The union said Ryanair has closed a base in the Netherlands, and one in Germany and downsized a second in retaliation after pilots took strike action in the two countries.

BALPA General Secretary, Brian Strutton, said the airline is now threatening the closure of two bases in the Canary Islands if cabin crew do not sign collective agreements by January 18.

“Unfortunately, we regard this as indicative of the way Ryanair are choosing to engage with their staff representatives. It appears that Ryanair management at the highest levels simply do not understand how to deal with unions. These heavy-handed tactics have no part to play in the modern industrial relations we are seeking to build in Ryanair.”

A union statement said BALPA and its sister associations around Europe will not negotiate under threat, and “If Ryanair wishes to avoid a return to the industrial uncertainty and unrest of 2018, we suggest that senior management should consider abandoning the age-old failed practices of bullying their staff to enforce their way.”