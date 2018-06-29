Bali Airport Reopens After 12-hour Closure

June 29, 2018

Bali airport reopened on Friday afternoon after an ash plume from the Mount Agung volcano had forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights earlier in the day.

Denpasar’s Ngurah Rai Airport closed at 03:00 (3am) Friday local time and was due to reopen about 19:00 (7pm), but opened early at 14:30 (2.30pm) after AirNav Indonesia said the risk to aircraft had diminished.

By late Friday AirAsia was showing that all of its flights were cancelled, but other domestic carriers Garuda Indonesia and Lion Air flights are operating.

Virgin Australia cancelled all of its flights on Thursday and Friday and said Saturday’s schedule is under review.

Jetstar started flying again on Friday afternoon and said flights will operate normally, subject to flying conditions.

Qatar Airways’ three daily flights are showing as operating on Saturday June 30.

Singapore Airlines is also flying to Bali again, and like other airlines, urged passengers to contact the airline before going to the airport to get the latest flight information.