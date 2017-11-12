Azerbaijan Orders More Boeing 787-8s

November 12, 2017

Azerbaijan Airlines has added to a previous order with the signing of a deal to buy five more Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners.

The order, worth USD$1.9 billion at current list prices, was made at the Dubai Airshow. It adds to an order for two 787-8s made in 2007.

In addition to the 787 order, the airline committed to purchase two large freighters, on terms still to be agreed.

“Ordering additional 787 Dreamliner airplanes will greatly expand our airline's capabilities, allowing us to serve new destinations and carry more passengers,” AZAL president Jahangir Askerov said.