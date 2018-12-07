Avolon Signs $11.5 Billion Airbus Order

December 7, 2018

Aircraft lessor Avolon has ordered 100 Airbus A320-family aircraft, in a deal worth USD$11.5 billion at list prices.

The firm order is for 75 A320neos and 25 A321neos, with deliveries scheduled to start in 2023.

The new order plus the 22 single-aisle and four wide-body jets already delivered takes Avolon’s Airbus order backlog to 258.

The company’s chief executive Dómhnal Slattery said the order reflects Avolon’s ambition “to become the global leader in the sector.”

“We continue to see robust demand from our customers for the A320neo family… Our order affirms our belief in the medium-term market outlook and the strong growth prospects for our business,” Slattery added.

Dublin-based Avolon is the third largest aircraft lessor. It is owned by China’s Bohai Leasing and Orix Aviation Systems.