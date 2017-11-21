ATC Fault Disrupts Amsterdam Schiphol Flights

November 21, 2017

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport suffered a major disruption on Tuesday as an Air Traffic Control fault forced the cancellation of dozens of flights.

An Air Traffic Control the Netherlands tweet just before 17.00 local time said the “technical malfunction” was fixed and systems restarted. It did not give a reason for the fault.

The airport’s biggest customer airline KLM said it was struggling with major delays and asked passengers to check on its website for flight information.

Schiphol Airport said that due to the ATC problems, flights might be delayed or cancelled into the evening. The airport’s website was still showing delays on some incoming flights after midnight.

Schiphol is Europe’s third busiest airport after London’s Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle. It handled 63.6 million passengers in 2016.