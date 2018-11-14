Arkia Receives First Long Range Airbus A321LR

November 14, 2018

Airbus has handed over the first A321LR, the long range version of the largest member of the single-aisle jet family to Arkia Israeli Airlines.

The Tel Aviv-based airline is the launch customer for the 220-seat A321LR, an aircraft that has a range of up to 4,000 nautical miles (7,400 km).

The A321LR, which is powered by CFM International Leap engines, was handed over to Arkia at the Airbus assembly plant in Hamburg.

Arkia, which is majority owned by Jordache Enterprises, has another two of the USD$130 million aircraft still to be delivered.