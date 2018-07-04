ANA Engine Inspections Cause 113 Flight Cancellations
Japanese airline ANA has announced the cancellation of 113 domestic flights over seven days this month to allow it to inspect more Rolls-Royce engines on its Boeing 787 fleet.
The additional checks come after Rolls-Royce extended inspections to include high life Trent 1000 Package B engines after some issues were found with compressor blades.
“Over the last two years, we have been working very closely with Rolls-Royce and the regulatory authorities to minimise the impact to our flight schedule,” ANA said in a statement.
“However, due to the additional mandatory inspections which were announced in mid June, we are cancelling a limited number of flights.”
Previous inspections were of Trent 1000 Package C engine compressor blades due to durability issues.
ANA, the largest Boeing 787 operator, said international flights will not be affected by the extra inspections. ANA operates 64 787s - 36 787-8s and 28 787-9s on domestic and international routes.