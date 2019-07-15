American, United Extend 737 MAX Cancellations

July 15, 2019

American Airlines has joined United Airlines in extending its Boeing 737 MAX flight cancellations until early November.



Grounded Southwest 737 MAX aircraft. Image: Robert Michaud.

American said that it remains confident that Boeing's software updates “will lead to recertification of the aircraft this year,” but announced further cancellations until November 2.

The airline said the decision would allow customers and team members to more reliably plan their travel arrangements. The additional cancellations amount to around 115 flights each day.

American's decision comes on top of United's Friday announcement to remove the MAX from its schedules for an additional two months to November 3. The decision will mean the cancellation of around 5,000 flights.

The only other US operator of Boeing's flagship single-aisle airliner, Southwest, is still showing MAX cancellations until October 1.

The extension of the flight cancellations comes after the US Federal Aviation Administration found another problem with the aircraft's software during flight simulator tests last month.

After the FAA clears the MAX to return to commercial service, airlines will need several days to prepare the aircraft, further extending the delay.