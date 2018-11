American Orders More E175s In $705 Million Deal

November 5, 2018

American Airlines has signed a firm order for 15 Embraer E175s in a deal valued at USD$705 million, based on list prices.

The latest contract brings the total number of E175s ordered by American to 104 since 2013, Embraer said.

The latest E175s will operated by the US carrier’s Envoy subsidiary, with deliveries starting in 2020.

American’s E175s will seat 76 passengers, 12 in first class and 64 in the main cabin.