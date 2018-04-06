American Goes For 787s In $12 billion Fleet Update

American Airlines has chosen Boeing 787s to replace older aircraft as it doubles its Dreamliner fleet.

American has ordered 47 aircraft, 22 787-8s and 25 787-9s, to add to an existing order of 42, with 35 of those already delivered. The new order is valued at USD$12.3 billion at current list prices.

The order includes options on a further 28 787s, and will make American the largest 787 customer in the Western Hemisphere, Boeing said. The 787-8s will be delivered from 2020 and the 787-9s from 2023.

American will use the new order to replace older aircraft, with the 787-8s replacing 767-300s and the 787-9s replacing Airbus A330-300s and 777-200s. The airline also announced it had agreed with Airbus to cancel its order for 22 A350s, originally placed by US Airways.

American’s President Robert Isom said “This was a difficult decision between the Boeing 787 and the Airbus A350 and A330neo and we thank both manufacturers for their aggressive efforts to earn more of American’s business. In the end, our goal to simplify our fleet made the 787 a more compelling choice.”

The airline also reached an agreement with Boeing to defer the delivery of 40 737 MAX aircraft due to arrive between 2020 and 2022. “The revised delivery schedule will better align with planned retirements of other narrow-body aircraft,” American said in a statement.