American Splits $1.4 Bln Regional Jet Order

May 3, 2018

American Airlines has split its orders for regional aircraft, going for 15 CRJ900s from Bombardier and 15 E175s from Embraer, with a combined value of USD$1.4 billion at list prices.

The Bombardier order, worth USD$719 million, includes options on an additional 15 of the type. Deliveries will start in the second quarter of 2019.

The CRJ900s will have a 76-seat two class layout, with accommodation for 12 first class passengers. American subsidiary PSA Airlines will operate the jets under the American Eagle brand.

The Embraer E175 contract has a value of USD$705 million based on current list prices, and will also be supplied in a 76-seat, twin class layout with 12 first class and 64 economy class seats.

American’s Envoy unit will operate the planes on behalf of the parent company, with deliveries between March and November, 2019.

This is the second Embraer order from American in just over six months, after its October 2017 commitment for ten aircraft. Today’s order brings the total number of E175s ordered by American to 89.