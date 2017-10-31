American Airlines Adds To Embraer E-175 Order

American Airlines has placed a firm order for 10 Embraer E-175 aircraft in a deal worth USD$457 million at current list prices.

The order is a conversion of options American took out in a 2013 order for 60 E-series jets. The US carrier added to that deal with an order for four additional aircraft in April of this year. American now has a total of 74 E-175s on order from Embraer.

American Airlines’ subsidiary Envoy will operate the ten additional aircraft in a 76 seat, three class layout. Deliveries will be in the 2018-19 period.