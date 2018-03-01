American Airlines To Expand ‘Basic Economy’

March 1, 2018

American Airlines will introduce a ‘Basic Economy’ fare class on some trans-Atlantic flights as it looks to fight off competition from low cost carriers such as Norwegian.

The airline said basic economy fares will be available on select routes to Europe from April, and will follow a similar pattern to American’s domestic basic economy fares.

The cheaper fares include fewer free options, with most services offered at additional cost. Carry-on bags, for instance, will be limited to one bag plus a personal item.

Seat assignments on international basic will be assigned at check-in but can be reserved in advance for a fee. All checked bags will be subject to additional charges. There will be no upgrades and no availability for standbys.

Tickets are non-refundable, but can be changed on payment of a change fee.

Basic international economy fares will be offered in conjunction with the airline’s joint business partners British Airways, Iberia and Finnair.