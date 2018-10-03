American Adds New Routes, Destinations For 2019

October 3, 2018

American Airlines announced its 2019 schedule, with 19 new routes, mainly adding services at its Dallas-Fort Worth hub.

American will have an even bigger presence at the Texas airport next year after renovations to the Terminal E satellite are completed, adding 15 regional gates.

New regional services to be added at DFW are daily, year-round flights to Augusta, Bakersield, Gainesville and Yuma from March 3.

From April 2 new daily services will launch to Flagstaff, Monterey and Burbank.

The new flights are part of the airline’s push to up its flight total out of DFW from 800 to 900 peak daily departures next summer.

Dallas-Fort Worth isn’t the only airport to gain new flights, with Washington National to Oklahoma City, New York LaGuardia to Knoxville, and New York JFK to San Antonio also announced. Those flights launch in February 2018.

In June, Los Angeles LAX to Tulsa will be added, and from June Charlotte to Traverse City.

DFW also gets more international routes, with Durango, Mexico; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; and San Pedro Sula and Tegucigalpa, both in Honduras added next summer.

Rounding out the route announcements are Miami to Santiago de Cuba; New York LaGuardia to Aruba; and Charlotte to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

“We have had a robust schedule of flights between the US and the Mexico, Caribbean and Latin America region for years from our DFW and MIA hubs,” American VP Vasu Raja said. “These new routes reinforce our commitment to the region and provide new options for customers.”