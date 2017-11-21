Allegiant, Union Agree Flight Attendant Contract

November 21, 2017

Allegiant Air and the union representing its flight attendants have reached a tentative deal on a collective bargaining agreement.

Low cost carrier Allegiant and the Transport Workers Union (TWU) agreed the tentative deal after a previous effort was turned down by the flight attendants in September.

“We're very pleased to have come to an agreement with the TWU and our flight attendants, a great achievement for everyone who dedicated many hours at the negotiating table,” Allegiant’s chief executive Maury Gallagher said in a statement.

The union said the five year agreement includes pay increases of up to 33 percent over the life of the contract, better per diem allowances and improved sick leave and vacation time. The TWU has represented F/As at Allegiant since February 2016.

The tentative agreement is subject to ratification by flight attendants, with results of the ballot expected before the end of the year.