Alitalia Introduces New Crew Uniforms

June 18, 2018

Alitalia has unveiled its new crew uniforms by designer Alberta Ferretti at the beginning of Milan Men's Fashion Week.



New Alitalia uniform

As some airlines, such as Delta with its ‘Passport Plum’, are moving away from navy blue suits to more vibrant uniforms, style conscious Alitalia has gone in the other direction, dropping its previous colours for “a new uniform that is timeless and elegant.”



Previous Alitalia uniform

Alitalia said the uniforms are created in a seasonless lightweight fine gauge breathable blue wool, designed to ensure comfort and allow movement during flights and all airport activities.

“The uniforms combine both practicality and elegance to guarantee the ground personnel and the inflight crew comfort and well-being for all work occasions and through every season.

“With this in mind, the uniforms designed by Alberta Ferretti have been studied and designed while taking Alitalia’s staff’s advice and suggestions into consideration.”