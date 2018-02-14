Alaska, Virgin America F/A Merger Agreed

February 14, 2018

Alaska Airlines and the Association of Flight Attendants have reached a tentative agreement to merge the airline’s and Virgin America’s flight attendant groups.

Alaska Air acquired Virgin America in 2016, with the Seattle-based airline pulling together the two workforces since then. Virgin America flight attendants joined the AFA in April 2017.

The tentative agreement with the union includes pay raises, increases in retirement contributions and additional benefits, the airline said.

A ratification vote by flight attendants is expected to be completed in April.

“We're thrilled to have reached this major milestone towards integrating our flight attendant work groups,” Alaska VP Jeff Butler said. “This agreement reflects our shared commitment to bring Virgin America and Alaska Airlines together as one and supports our long-term low cost, low fares business philosophy.”

The existing five-year flight attendant contract becomes amendable in December 2019 and the airline said it will begin negotiations for its first joint agreement later this year.

Alaska Air and Virgin America received a single operating certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration in January.