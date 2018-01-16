Alaska Selects Cities For New Paine Field Flights

January 16, 2018

Alaska Airlines has announced details of its new services at Seattle-area airport Paine Field-Snohomish County.

The Seattle-based airline will operate 13 daily flights to eight cities when the airfield’s new passenger terminal is completed later this year.

Alaska Air will offer services to five California destinations: Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose, plus Las Vegas, Phoenix and Portland. Flight schedules and launch dates will be announced later in the year.

“We're proud to become the anchor tenant of the new terminal at Paine Field. With so many new possibilities for business and leisure travel, we believe this will bring increased opportunities to our communities,” Alaska’s chief commercial officer Andrew Harrison said.

Paine Field is the site of Boeing’s main commercial aircraft manufacturing plant. The new terminal is a public/private partnership between Snohomish County and Propeller Airports.

United announced in August last year that it would launch commercial service from Paine Field, with a total of six daily flights to Denver and San Francisco.