Airbus’s Long Range A321neo Gains Dual Certification

October 2, 2018

The Airbus A321neo has received EASA and FAA certification for three additional fuel tanks, paving the way for long range operations.

The joint European and US approval will permit the aircraft to operate with up to three underfloor central fuel tanks, allowing it to fly up to 4,000 nautical miles with 206 passengers. The certification includes ETOPS operation with a 180 minute single-engine diversion time.

In addition to the three new fuel tanks, EASA and the FAA approved new fuel management systems and some fuselage structural reinforcements, including exit door changes. A new maximum take-off weight of up to 97 metric tonnes was also approved.

Airbus said the dual certification has moved long range operations of the A321LR “a significant step closer.”

With the demise of original launch customer Primera Air, the first A321neo with long range modifications is expected to be delivered to Israeli airline Arkia.