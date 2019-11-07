Airbus Took 415 Aircraft Orders in October

November 7, 2019

Airbus reported a strong October with orders for 415 commercial aircraft taken during the month, including its biggest ever deal with a single airline.

India’s IndiGo added an order for 300 more A320neo-family aircraft, pushing its overall order tally for the type to 730. The bumper order took Airbus’s order total for the January to end October period to 718, or 542 net of cancellations.

The extended range A321XLR also proved popular in October, with Malaysia AirAsia X ordering 30, Wizz Air 20, and JetSMART 12. Two unidentified customers also ordered a total of 15 A321XLRs.

Other A320-family orders included 11 A321neos for China Airlines, and seven A320neos for Tigerair Taiwan.

October pushed the A320neo series overall order total to over 7,000 from 113 customers.

The A220 also added orders during the month, with Air Austral going for three A220s and Air Tanzania another two.

The backlog of ordered aircraft still to be delivered stood at 7,471 at the end of October, including 6,107 from the A320-family, 436 A220s, 593 A350s, 284 A330s and 51 A380s.

Airbus delivered 77 commercial aircraft in October, taking its 2019 total to 648.