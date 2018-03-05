Airbus To Explain Implications Of A380, A400M Rate Cuts

March 5, 2018

Airbus is to meet members of its European Works Council on Wednesday to explain reductions in the production rate of its A380 civil and A340M military aircraft.

At the meeting, Airbus said it will explain the rate reductions and discuss the implications for the workforce.

“Airbus deeply regrets that the process on the current subject matter has been disturbed by leaks to the media, which resulted in excessive reporting about alleged job cuts in its four home countries,” Airbus said in a media release.

The announcement comes after a report in a French business publication said Airbus was planning to cut or move 3,600 jobs within the group. Airbus did not comment on the report.

In January, Emirates agreed to buy up to 36 A380s in a provisional order that will keep the world’s largest passenger jet in production until 2018, while Airbus seeks orders from other airlines.

Prior to the order, Airbus chief salesman John Leahy had said A380 production would have to be wound down if Emirates failed to order more aircraft.