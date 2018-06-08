Airbus To Control Bombardier CSeries From July

June 8, 2018

Airbus will assume control of the Bombardier CSeries aircraft partnership from July 1, the companies said on Friday, paving the way for a ramp up in sales and production.

Airbus said the partnership will bring together two complementary product lines, and that all regulatory approvals for the transaction have now been obtained.

Toulouse-based Airbus agreed to buy a controlling stake in the CSeries project in October last year for a dollar after the programme suffered extensive delays and cost overruns.

Production of the two models in the range, the CS100 and CS300, will continue to ramp up, with “production efficiencies anticipated.” Bombardier expects to double last year’s 17 deliveries this year.

Airbus chief executive Tom Enders said the strength of Airbus will be behind the programme. “We are convinced the addition of the CSeries to our overall aircraft product offering brings significant value to Airbus, our customers and shareholders.”

Bombardier CEO Alain Bellemare said July 1 will mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the CSeries and Canada’s Aerospace industry.

“Airbus’s unmatched global scale, strong customer relationships and operational expertise are necessary ingredients for unleashing the full value of the aircraft.

“Together, we will create tremendous new value and opportunities for airlines, suppliers, shareholders and employees,” Bellemare said.

Airbus confirmed that the project’s head office, primary assembly line and related functions will be based in Québec. It intends to establish a second final assembly line in Mobile, Alabama to supply US-based customers, when demand supports it.