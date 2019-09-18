Airbus Says Global Jet Demand to Double

September 18, 2019

Airbus has forecast a doubling of the global commercial airliner fleet, with over 39,000 new planes needed by 2038.

Traffic growth is estimated at 4.3 percent each year over the next 20 years, with total fleet requirements rising to 47,680 commercial aircraft.

Of the total, 39,210 will be new planes and 8,470 are already flying today. Growth will account for 25,000 of the new aircraft, with the remaining 14,210 used to replace older models.

The demand projections are broken down into 29,720 small, 5,370 medium and 4,120 large aircraft, the European airframer said in its 20-year global market forecast.

Airbus defines small as the A220 and A320 families, but puts the longer range A321LR and XLR in the medium category. Similarly, the A330 range straddles two categories, with most classed as medium, but airline operations might push some into the large category.

Large aircraft are some members of the A330neo family, plus the A350 and the soon to be discontinued A380 superjumbo.

“The 4 percent annual growth reflects the resilient nature of aviation, weathering short term economic shocks and geo-political disturbances,” Airbus Chief Commercial Officer, Christian Scherer, said.

“Globally, commercial aviation stimulates GDP growth and supports 65 million livelihoods, demonstrating the immense benefits our business brings to all societies and global trade.”