Airbus Rounds Out Orders At Quiet Paris Show

June 20, 2019

Airbus finished the Paris Air Show off with orders and commitments from JetBlue, Flynas and lessor Nordic Aviation Capital.

Saudi Arabian low cost carrier Flynas signed a memorandum of understanding to order 10 of Airbus's extra long range A321XLRs. The airline will also upsize 10 of a previous order of A320neos to the larger A321neo.

Flynas currently operates a fleet of 30 A320-family aircraft, including two A320neos already delivered.

Regional aircraft lessor Nordic Aviation Capital also signed a memorandum of understanding, this time for 20 A220 family aircraft. There was no information given as to the split of the order between the 120 seat -100 and the 140 seat -300 models.

And late on Thursday, JetBlue Airways announced a deal to convert 13 existing A321neo orders into firm orders for the extra long range A321XLR. The New York-based airline also added to its orders for A220-300s with a top up deal to convert options on 10 of the type to firm orders.

JetBlue operates a fleet of 193 A320 and A321 aircraft, and has 85 A321neos, and now 70 A220-300s on order.