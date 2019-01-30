Airbus Personal Data Accessed During Cyber Attack

Airbus has suffered a cyber attack on its commercial aircraft business information systems, with some employee details accessed.

In a statement, the Toulouse-based airframer said it had detected a cyber incident, but there had been no impact on Airbus’s commercial operations. It gave no details of when the intrusion took place.

“This incident is being thoroughly investigated by Airbus experts who have taken immediate and appropriate actions to reinforce existing security measures and to mitigate its potential impact, as well as determining its origins,” the company said.

Investigations are ongoing to identify if specific data was targeted in the attack, but some personal data was accessed, Airbus said.

The data accessed “is mostly professional contact and IT identification details of some Airbus employees in Europe,” it added.

The relevant regulatory authorities, including for data protection, have been contacted, and employees advised to take “all necessary precautions going forward.”