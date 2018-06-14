Airbus Opens Additional A320 Assembly Line

Airbus has inaugurated its fourth A320 assembly line in Hamburg as it ramps up production of the single-aisle aircraft family towards 60 per month.

The introduction of the new production line “opens a new chapter in efficient, digital aircraft manufacturing,” Guillaume Faury, President, Airbus Commercial Aircraft said.

“With these new technologies we are building our aircraft more efficiently, a key enabler for higher production rates.”

The new line features two robots which are used to drill holes in the fuselage. The new technology can drill with higher accuracy, ensuring a constant quality, resulting in less reworking.

In addition to the new production line, Airbus also opened a larger A320-family delivery centre. The new facility has more customer areas and more efficient delivery processes, the airframer said.

The A320-family is assembled in France, China and the United States in addition to Germany.