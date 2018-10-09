Airbus Names Faury As Next Chief Executive

October 9, 2018

The president of Airbus’s commercial aircraft unit, Guillaume Faury, has been named as group chief executive to succeed Tom Enders.

Enders is due to retire at the company’s annual general meeting in April next year, when Faury’s appointment will be submitted for shareholder approval.

“Guillaume is an excellent choice. He has gained broad industrial and aeronautic experience over many years and in many roles both inside and outside Airbus,” Enders said.

“With his strong values and international mindset, Guillaume stands for the new generation of leaders that Airbus needs for the coming decade. He knows he can rely on me to facilitate a smooth transition.”

Guillaume Faury served in various senior management roles at Eurocopter between 1998 and 2008. He returned to Airbus Helicopters as CEO in 2013 after a spell at French car maker Peugeot, and was appointed COO at Airbus commercial aircraft in February this year, replacing Fabrice Brégier.

“I look forward to taking on this new challenge with passion and enthusiasm, relying on the exceptional expertise and engagement of all Airbus people around the world,” Faury said.

“For the coming months I remain fully dedicated to leading the commercial aircraft business, delivering our utmost to satisfy our commercial aircraft customers and transitioning the organisation to the next generation of leaders.”

As part of a staggered board succession process, Airbus said Denis Ranque will continue as chairman of the board of directors until his retirement at the end of April 2020. By the end of his term he will have served seven years in the post.

Airbus said it will start the process of selecting a new chairman in due course.