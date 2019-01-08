Airbus Hits 2018 Delivery Target Of 800 Aircraft

January 8, 2019

Airbus reached its 2018 aircraft delivery target of 800 after a year of delays due to component shortages, particularly new-generation engines.

Toulouse-based Airbus just reached 800 after a busy New Year’s Eve pushed it over the line.

A company statement said it “achieved 800 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2018, subject to the finalisation of the auditing process.”

Final audited figures will be published after the stock market closes on Wednesday January 9, Airbus said.

The 800 delivery figure was set in early 2018, but at the time excluded the A220 which Airbus acquired control of in July from Canada’s Bombardier. The inclusion of the A220 in the numbers was enough for the airframer to hit its target.

Supply chain delays have hampered Airbus as it ramps up production of its new neo (new engine option) models. Problems with A320neo engine deliveries led to a reported backlog of around 100 aircraft waiting for engines, though most of that has now been cleared.