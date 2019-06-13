Airbus Delivers First A350 To Japan Airlines

Airbus has delivered its first ever aircraft to Japan Airlines, an A350-900 which will go into service on the Haneda-Fukuoka domestic route.

JAL, a long time Boeing customer, ordered 31 A350s in 2013 for a list-price total of USD$9.5 billion. The 18 A350-900s will initially operate on high frequency domestic routes, while the 13 larger A350-1000s will fly on the carrier’s long haul international network.

The first aircraft will start commercial service in early September.

Airbus said the A350's ferry flight to Tokyo will operate with a blend of conventional and synthetic fuel to reduce CO2 emissions.

JAL has configured the newly delivered A350-900 in a three class layout, with 12 seats in first, 94 in business and 263 in economy.

By the end of May, Airbus had received firm orders for 893 A350 family aircraft from 51 airlines and lessors worldwide. Additional A350 orders are expected to be announced at the Paris Air Show which starts on Monday.