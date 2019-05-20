Airbus Delivers 12,000th Aircraft To Delta

Airbus delivered its 12,000th aircraft on Monday, an A220-100 for Delta Air Lines.

The aircraft is the 12th A220 delivered to Delta since the carrier received its first of the type in October 2018. The Atlanta-based airline is the first US carrier to operate the A220 and is the largest customer for the aircraft, with 90 ordered.

The A220 is made in Canada at what was Bombardier's CSeries assembly plant in Mirabel. Airbus assumed control of the CSeries last year, renaming it the Airbus A220.

Airbus delivered its first aircraft, an A300 to Air France, in 1974, and its 6,000th aircraft in 2010. Airbus reached the 12,000th delivery just nine years later.