Airbus Delivers 100th US-made A320

December 11, 2018

Airbus has delivered the 100th production aircraft from its Mobile, Alabama assembly plant, an A320neo for Frontier Airlines.

The A320 is one of an order for 100 of the updated single-aisle aircraft that Frontier has with Airbus. The order is part of a 430 plane A320neo-family deal with the airline’s parent, US investment company Indigo Partners.

The overall deal was worth USD$49.5 billion at list prices. In addition to the 100 A320neos, Frontier will receive 34 A321neos. The Airbus delivery website shows Frontier has 30 A320neos already in service.

The Denver-based ultra low cost carrier’s newest addition sports two horses, Meadow and West on its tail.

Airbus Mobile is delivering four A320-family aircraft per month, with deliveries to eight US customers: Air Lease, Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines.

Airbus also assembles the A320 in Hamburg, Toulouse and Tianjin.

