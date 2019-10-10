Airbus Delivers 1000th A320neo Family Aircraft

October 10, 2019

Airbus has handed over the 1,000th A320neo family aircraft to Indian low cost carrier IndiGo at the airframer’s Hamburg assembly plant.

IndiGo, the largest customer for the single-aisle jet, received the first of its total order for 430 neos in March 2016, and the aircraft just delivered, an A321neo, is its 96th to date.

The airline also operates a fleet of 129 A320ceos.

The first A320neo was delivered to Lufthansa in January 2016, the first A321neo in May 2017, and the first A321LR in November 2018.

The A321XLR extra long range variant, designed to fly trans-Atlantic routes non-stop, was launched at the Paris Air Show in June this year, with deliveries expected from 2023.

The A320neo family of single-aisle aircraft is assembled at four Airbus sites: Toulouse, Hamburg, Tianjin and Mobile.

At the end of September 2019, the A320neo family had received more than 6,660 firm orders from over 100 airlines and lessors worldwide.