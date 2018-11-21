Airbus Appoints New Financial And Operations Bosses

November 21, 2018

Airbus has announced new heads of finance and operations, the latest appointments in a wide-ranging management overhaul at the European manufacturer.

Dominik Asam has been appointed chief financial officer, succeeding Harald Wilhelm. Asam, who is CFO of chipmaker Infineon Technologies, will join Airbus on April 1, 2019.

“Dominik is one of the most highly rated CFOs of the German DAX30. He has an outstanding professional background and he will, no doubt, be a great wingman for Guillaume Faury, who will succeed me at the helm of Airbus next spring,” Airbus chief executive Tom Enders said.

Asam will report to future CEO Guillaume Faury and become a member of the Airbus Executive Committee.

Michael Schöllhorn has been selected as the new chief operating officer at Airbus Commercial Aircraft. Schöllhorn, currently COO for BSH Home Appliances in Munich, will assume the role on February 1, 2019

Schöllhorn will succeed industry veteran Tom Williams who retires at the end of the year.

Guillaume Faury said Schöllhorn “brings a vast amount of expertise in digitalisation, end-to-end process optimisation, manufacturing, quality and supply chain management. Michael’s leadership will be crucial for the future success of Airbus.”

Schöllhorn will report to CEO-elect Faury and will also become an Airbus Executive Committee member.

CEO Tom Enders paid tribute to retiring COO Tom Williams and his contribution to Airbus in a career that took him from a shop floor apprentice with Rolls-Royce in 1969 to the Airbus Executive Committee. “I am forever grateful for his engagement, leadership and friendship. I wish him a well-deserved retirement.”